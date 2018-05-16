David Robinson reacts to being freed after 17 years in prison

A southeast Missouri man says his spirit is not broken after serving nearly 18 years of his life for a murder he has been cleared of. David Robinson of Sikeston, who was released from prison this week, was accused in the 2001 murder of Sheila Box.

On Monday, Attorney General Josh Hawley ordered the release of Robinson. The move is in response to a judge appointed by the state Supreme Court saying earlier this year that Robinson had proven by clear and convincing evidence that he is innocent of Box’s murder.