Judge to hear the case against Mississippi County Sheriff

The Southeast Missourian reports the lawsuit against Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson may be resolved in June.

A federal judge will be hearing a proposed settlement to the case on June 18.

Judge John Ross will hear the case in which plaintifss are seeking $270,000 for the alleged wrongful death of Mississippi county inmate Somer Nunnally in 2015.

Within 14 hours of being in police custody, Nunnally died.

The employees of the jail are accused of letting the 21 year old woman die after she overdosed

.