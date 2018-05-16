Marston man shot by reserve deputy Monday night

Monday night police officers in New Madrid county were called to a Marston home to investigate a shooting.

The county sheriff’s deputies found a 42 year old man in the yard who had been shot in the abdomen. He was airlifted to a hospital.

Officers now say it was a deputy reserve that had shot the man.

The New Madrid County sheriff asked the state Highway Patrol to investigate, and they have said the deputy reserve, who was off-duty, acted in self-defense.

No charges will be filed. The man was said to be in stable condition yesterday.