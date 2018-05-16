Police arrest Stoddard County man for harassment and sexual misconduct

Police were called to a home on Tropf Street in Stoddard County Saturday, which lead to the arrest of man there.

52 year old Steve William Conde was reported to be at the home with a 9 millimeter gun and an AR rifle.

In the call, he was said to be armed with knives after he hid the guns.

Conde was found outside unarmed, but became aggressive, pulling down his pants and making vulgar comments.

He was taken into custody, and began beating his head against the window of the police car.

He’s been charged with first degree harassment and sexual misconduct. His bond is set at $15,000 cash only.