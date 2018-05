A vehicle was stole in Sikeston yesterday.

Police say a Red 1997 Chevy S-10 was taken from Owen Street in Sikeston.

It had the license plate 3DW-184.

The truck has several stickers on the back, some of which are Marine Corps stickers.

The thief also took a 30-30 Marlin rifle that was at the home from which the truck was taken.

You’re asked to contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (573) 471-6200 or your local law enforcement.