A New Madrid man found guilty in series of gun charges
A New Madrid man was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon. He also resisted arrest.
28-year old Marquon Akeem Davis was tried last Thursday and will be sentenced June 12.
New Madrid Police were called to St. Theresa Street back on Sept. 6 of last year.
Davis and several others were allegedly in an argument, and Davis was waving a gun.
An officer chased him on foot. They found he had dropped his gun. After inspection, they found it was stolen.
Davis’ range of punishment is broader because he is a prior and persistent offender. He was convicted for possessing a controlled substance in 2008, and then again in 2016.