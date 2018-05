A Bonne Terre couple almost didn’t buy a Powerball ticket. But luckily for them, they did, and it was the winning ticket.

Gerald Rokan bought it at Chuck and BJ’s gas station and convenience store.

Rokan won $1 million dollars with his ticket.

He hadn’t realized how much it was worth until his son pointed it out to him and his wife, Norma, that they had won the money.