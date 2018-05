There was a fire at a Sikeston business yesterday morning.

It happened downtown, at Joy’s Bridal on 138 E. Front Street at almost 1 o’clock.

2 ladders and 2 engines were call to the scene.

Fire crews managed to put the fire out in thirty minutes.

The firefighters stayed at the scene until 5 am to watch for any remaining flame and to complete salvage.

The building’s roof and second floor was moderately damaged in the fire, and from the smoke.