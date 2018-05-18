Nell Holcomb Elementary seeks full-time resource officer

Nell Holcomb Elementary of Cape Girardeau is looking to add a full time school resource officer to help with security in case of emergency.

The officers are usually provided by local police force within city limits, but in rural schools such as Nell Holcomb, only one can cover the school part time.

Their officer currently also serves at Delta, Oak Ridge, Saxony and Notre Dame.

The school has proposed to hire an officer for full time by providing 75% of their salary and other costs, and asking the county to pick up the other 25%.