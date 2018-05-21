Charges filed against man involved in deadly crash in Pemiscot County

A deadly crash killed one man and injured four people Friday, and a man’s been charged for the incident.

Ricky Mitchell is charged for the head-on collision that took the life of William Hayes and caused another adult and three children to be hospitalized.

Mitchell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and 3 counts of assault.

Mitchell received minor injuries. The children are said to have suffered serious injuries, and they weren’t wearing seatbelts.

The crash happened on Highway 84 near Hayti. Mitchell crossed the center line and hit Hayes’ car.

He’s been jailed in Pemiscot County.