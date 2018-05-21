Firefighters who died in line of duty honored over the weekend

Two Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty last year, along with another killed in a fire in 1849, were honored during services over the weekend at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.

On Saturday, a candlelight vigil was held for all Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities.

On Sunday, names of three Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to the monument wall commemorating Missouri firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their fellow Missourians.

Other Missouri firefighters who passed away during 2017 will also be remembered during the ceremonies.

Gov. Eric Greitens has proclaimed May 20 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.