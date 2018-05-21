Monday, May 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, a Florida woman battered her boyfriend and trashed the couple’s home after her beau declined to cuddle because the weather was too hot.

Police responding to a domestic battery call at a Clearwater residence encountered 24-year-old Jared Thompson, who had a laceration on the left side of his face. A deputy noted that “belongings and furniture” were “tossed in the living room.”

Thompson told cops that his 31-year-old girlfriend, Kristy Misty Mudd, “attacked him and destroyed the residence.” Thompson added that Mudd was upset with him “because he refused to cuddle, because it was hot.” It was around 88 degrees in Clearwater when the cuddle rebuff occurred.

Mudd was judged to be the “primary aggressor” during the confrontation and, as such, was arrested for domestic battery. After being booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor charge, Mudd was released on her own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with Thompson.

AND THEN THERE’S……

The New York Daily News reported that a Brooklyn hair stylist threw his client through the front window of a barbershop after the client complained about his haircut.

A 33-year-old customer at Levels Barbershop in Crown Heights reportedly told his stylist that he was unhappy with his haircut. He also threatened to withhold payment due to the disappointing job.

The infuriated barber reportedly shoved the man through one of the front store windows, slicing his face open in the process. The stylist who injured the man reportedly ran off when it was discovered the man was bleeding.

Paramedics took the victim to Kings County Hospital. The barbers at the scene, named Small and Donald Romelus, both maintain that they don’t know the stylist’s name or how to reach him.

OR HOW ABOUT……

49-year-old Dona Reynaud, a former candidate for mayor of Kenner, Louisiana and the wife of a Kenner City Councilman, was arrested after police say she was the aggressor in a fight with a couple at the “Treasure Chest Casino.”

Police officers were called to the Treasure Chest after casino security broke up a fight involving Reynaud and an unidentified man and woman. Reynaud, who appeared to be intoxicated, told officers the man shoved her with no physical provocation after she told his female companion that “it was not the time to be line dancing.”

But the police checked the casino surveillance video and determined that Reynaud was the aggressor. She “removed both of her high heel shoes, ran towards the male, and punched him in the face,” causing him to fall out of his chair. She was booked for disturbing the peace.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Israel Rangel of Santa Ana is headed to prison after he took a stolen Ferrari on a two-week joyride in Southern California.

Authorities said that last year Rangel stole a Ferrari 458 Spider from a service center in Costa Mesa. He was arrested on November 1st after Santa Ana police got a report of someone driving a Ferrari erratically.

Police also say Rangel had asked someone for gas money to fill up the car at a Mobil station. He was sentenced to nine years in prison this past Thursday after pleading guilty to the theft.