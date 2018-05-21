Police seek suspect in Westside Liquor Store shooting in Sikeston

There was a shooting in a Sikeston liquor store Saturday, and detective have a person of interest in that case.

A warrant’s been issued for 29-year-old Lonnie Bell.

He’s wanted for assault, armed criminal action, and the unlawful use of a weapon.

It all stems from a fight that took place in the front door of that liquor store.

The disagreement between the two people led to gunfire, with one man being sent to the hospital for a non-life threatening abdomen wound.

If you have any information on Lonnie Bell, you’re asked to call local law enforcement or Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety at 573-471-6200.