Rep. Smith Honors Congressional Award Winner

Award presented to Matthew Agey of Dexter

DEXTER, MO – On Saturday U.S. Rep. Jason Smith presented a Congressional Award to Matthew Agey of Dexter. The award is the highest honor given by Congress to a youth who excels in a number of areas including personal development, public service, physical fitness and exploration. The awards can range from several different certificate levels, all the way to bronze, silver and gold medals.

“It’s a great honor for me to acknowledge Matt’s dedication and commitment to reaching his goals and achieving the Congressional Award,” said Smith. “I hope this is the first of many medals I will present to some of the outstanding youth in southern Missouri.”

Agey is the son of Debby and David Agey of Dexter. He earned certificates through the program as he worked to complete the requirement for the medal. While other students in the 8th Congressional District have received certificates, this is the first medal earned by a high school student in the 8th District since Congressman Smith entered office.

To earn the bronze medal, Matt, who will be going into his Junior year at Dexter High School, gave more than 100 hours in voluntary public service in his community and achieved challenging goals in the areas of physical fitness and personal development. Students in the program choose someone to help encourage and guide them through the process and Matt worked with Sean Vanslyke as his advisor, CEO of SEMO Electric, helping him set his goals and validating his activities in each of four program areas.

Matt served his community by assisting at 4H and Sons of the American Legion events. He helped raise money for Wreaths Across America and local cancer organizations. Matthew volunteered his time to set up community events for children and placed wreaths on graves of veterans. He furthered his physical goals by learning proper rules, technique and skills associated with the game of golf and participated in the Junior PGA. He also pursued aggressive physical development for the upcoming football season.

“The Congressional Award is a way to encourage students to set goals and work to achieve them,” said Smith. “I have no doubt this has helped keep Matt on a course toward a successful future. It can do the same for other students.”

The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ award for young Americans. It is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. The program is open to all youth regardless of ability, circumstance, or socioeconomic status. Participants earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold Certificates and Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medals. Each level involves setting goals in four program areas; Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration. Any student, including those with special needs or disabilities willing to take the challenge, may earn the award. To find out more, contact Congressman Smith’s office at 202-225-4404.