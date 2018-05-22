Some MO lawmakers accuse Department of Revenue of covering up $60 million corporate tax cut goof

Some members of the Missouri Legislature are accusing state Department of Revenue officials of covering up a mistake that would have cost 60-million dollars in the state budget. State Rep. Kip Kendrick, a Democrat from Columbia who serves on the House Budget Committee, says the error was found in a budget projection for a corporate tax cut bill that has passed in the legislature.

Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters says the agency discovered the error after a May 1 House hearing on the bill. Walters says members were not notified of the mistake because he thought lawmakers were going with a House version – making the old Senate version irrelevant. The bill headed to the governor’s desk would reduce the corporate tax rate from 6.25 to four-percent.