Suspect arrested in connection to body found in Butler County; Major case squad activated and investigating
Police have apprehended a suspect in the case of a body that was found along a county road in Butler County.
30 year old Demetrion Lafayette has been arrested for violating parole.
People in the area found the body at night on Sunday, and the body had gunshot wounds.
It’s believed the shooting was about illegal narcotics.
The Butler County and Poplar Bluff Major Case Squad continues to investigate.