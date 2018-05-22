Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Over this past weekend, a Florida man found his way to the roof of a St. Augustine Wendy’s where he then stripped down to his underwear and started yelling at onlookers.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were responding to a troubled individual atop the fast-food eatery. According to witnesses at the scene, the unidentified man had an argument with someone, became irate, and climbed to the roof of the Wendy’s.

The witnesses added that after the man climbed to the roof he stripped down to his underwear and started yelling at onlookers. It wasn’t until four hours after the sheriff’s office first announced his presence atop the restaurant that the man was helped down by a rescue team. The restaurant had to close during the incident.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to the FBI, a Virginia husband lied about being kidnapped by a biker gang so he could run away with his mistress. 38-year-old Larry Wayne Price Jr. was arrested last week and charged with lying to federal authorities.

Prosecutors said after Price’s wife reported him missing on April 14th, police in his hometown of Bluefield and the county sheriff’s office launched a massive search that included the use of state police helicopters and dogs.

Price was located that night by a driver who noticed him on the side of the road. An affidavit written by an FBI agent says that when Price was taken to a hospital, he told police he was kidnapped by two strangers, drugged, and held against his will.

Agents discovered he contacted a woman the day he was reported missing. Price said the woman managed a restaurant he owned and denied having an affair with her. She eventually told authorities Price had discussed “wanting to disappear.” She said they decided to move in to a house near her father’s home to start a new life together.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida store clerk named Wendy Klinker was arrested for pre-scratching lottery tickets, keeping the winners, and selling the losers.

The Florida Department of Lottery said a customer at the Circle K on Metro Parkway noticed his Gold Rush Doubler ticket had small scratches on it. That led agents to the store where they found 83 tickets with what they call “micro-scratches” ready to be sold to unsuspecting customers.

Investigators say they reviewed the stores surveillance cameras, which showed Klinker scratching the tickets, pocketing the winners, and putting losers back in a pile to be sold.

With scratch-offs selling for up to $20 each, customers said with Klinker their chance of winning was zero. Klinker was arrested for tampering with lotto tickets. The Lottery Division say they are still investigating.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police Officers in North Ridgeville, Ohio received a call from a man who said while walking home from a train station a pig started following him and he didn’t know what to do.

Thinking he had just left a bar, police went out to pick up the caller, who they believed was drunk. When officers arrived, they found the man stone-cold sober, complete with his four-legged stalker in tow.

According to authorities, the man told them he was walking home from an Amtrak station when the animal decided to go for a walk with him. In the end, the pig was very cooperative and was placed in the back of a police cruiser and taken to the station.

Police made the animal feel at home for a bit inside the department’s dog kennels until the owner was notified, and it was picked up. Authorities didn’t say if the owner was cited for having a pig on the loose.