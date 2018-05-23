Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

A Cape Girardeau man has pled guilty to the distribution of the drug fentanyl.

30-year-old Brandon Donner made the plea yesterday before district judge Ronnie L. White.

Donner sold 218 grams of a solution that contained the drug to a confidential informant of the Drug Enforcement Administration in a Cape Girardeau parking lot.

Donner explained to the informant that he had mixed the substance from a powder and explained how to take it as a nose spray.

The substance Donner sold the man was a mixture known as U-47700, a synthetic analogue of fentanyl.

He’s going to be sentenced August 20th.

He could face up to 20 years in prison and a million dollars in fines.