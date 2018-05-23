Fire damage at apartment on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau

There was a fire department at an apartment building on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau yesterday morning.

There was heavy damage to the building, but no one injured.

It did however force those living in the three apartments to get out.

Only one of the apartments caught fire, while the other two were damaged by smoke.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in 15 minutes.

There’s no known cause of the fire, and the apartments did not have working smoke detectors.