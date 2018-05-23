General Assembly Passes Legislation Supports Meant to Protect Young People by Raising the Marriage Age

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri General Assembly has given final approval to legislation that will raise the marriage age in Missouri in an effort to protect young people. State Rep. Jean Evans filed her own version of the bill this session and supported the legislation (SB 655) that crossed the legislative finish line Friday afternoon.

Under current law, no marriage license will be issued to authorize the marriage of a person under 15 without a court order for good cause shown. The bill approved by the General Assembly will raise the minimum age of marriage to 16 and removes the discretion for the court to issue a license to anyone under the minimum age. In addition, the bill states that no license can be issued for the marriage of a person 21 years or older if the other party is less than 17 years of age.

Evans called the passage of the bill a huge victory for the state’s efforts to protect young people and end the state’s reputation as the easiest place in the country for a 15-year-old to be married.

“This is an incredibly important change that will help us prevent child marriages that are used to disguise abusive situations and human trafficking,” said Evans, R-Manchester. “We have been mindful to respect parental and religious rights, but our goal is to ensure no child is put in a dangerous situation because of our marriage laws. I want to thank my colleagues for supporting this much-needed protection that will make our state safer for young people.”

With the approval of the legislature, the bill now awaits the governor’s signature to become law.