Middle school teacher in Ste. Genevieve accused of sex with minor

A middle school teacher in Ste. Genevieve was accused of having sex with a minor.

Elizabeth Geisler is charged with four counts of felony statutory sodomy.

She also charged and two counts of statutory rape and three counts of felony sexual contact with a student.

She’s alleged to have had sex with a student under 17.

It’s believed her relationship with male student began towards the beginning and middle of April, and continued to the beginning of May.