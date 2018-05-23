Professor at Washington University says repeal of 2nd Amendment ideal has merit

A Missouri law professor thinks arguments for repealing the 2nd Amendment have merit. Professor Greg Magarian of Washington University in St. Louis says the authors of the Bill of Rights was never intended to protect a personal right to bear arms outside the context of having a militia. He thinks the Supreme Court’s decision in 2008 to recognize an individual right betrayed the original meaning of the 2nd Amendment.

Missouri’s Republican-dominated legislature, which has been loosening gun regulations, would likely disagree with Magarians’s view of the 2nd Amendment. A mass shooting at a Texas high school last week led to 10 deaths.