Bird’s nest to blame in power outage, energy surge causing electrical fires in Cape Girardeau business

It’s believed it was a bird’s nest that was to blame when a pole caught fire in Cape Girardeau yesterday.

It happened on Route K, and the fire caused the powerline to fall.

This led to electrical fires in the air conditioning in Cape Girardeau’s Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Cape West Cinema, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Customers had to evacuated Kohl’s at time.

This also comes a week after Buffalo Wild Wings opened its new location.

680 customers had no power at the time, but it’s since been restored.