Franklin County man convicted for sexual assault

A Mulkeytown man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child yesterday after 8 days on trial.

This stems from a July 2013 incident when now 37-year-old Curtis Carr assaulted a 12 year old girl.

It happened in a vehicle at a Jonesboro home.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced August 3. He could face anywhere between 12 and 120 years in prison.

The prosecuting attorney Tyler Edmonds credits the success of the trial to the victim, who he said was brave enough to come forward about the assault.

The case was investigated by the Franklin County and Union County sheriff’s offices, and the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence.