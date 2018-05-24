Pornographic photos in deposition deemed by House committee not to woman in Greitens investigation

The House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens made a unanimous statement today over photos introduced by his defense team during an earlier deposition. The panel said pornographic photos marked as exhibits during pre-trial deposition are not that of a woman involved in allegations against him over sexual coercion. Republican Representative Don Phillips said the person in the photographs bears no resemblance to the woman, who’s referred to as witness one.

The House committee is looking into possible impeachment of Governor Greitens. They’ve been holding a hearing today.