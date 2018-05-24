Sen. Claire McCaskill to visit Cape Girardeau tomorrow

Senator Claire McCaskill will be visiting Cape Girardeau this weekend.

She’s headed to the Missouri Veteran’s Home for the beginning of the Memorial Day Weekend.

McCaskill will be talking about the outcomes of her Veteran’s Customer Satisfaction Program.

It’s a survey that allows veterans to respond to how they’re treated at their Veterans Affairs locations.

McCaskill will be here tomorrow at 12:45.

Her survey program’s been used since 2011. She’ll reveal this year’s results tomorrow.