Southern Illinois University Carbondale looking for servicewomen in research project

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is looking for servicewomen in a new project.

The Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation in Arlington Virginia have partnered with Professor Bobbi Knapp at SIU.

They’re looking to talk to women who are currently serving or have served, or have participated in military organizations. They’re describing it as an oral history project, in which researchers look to interview those who have been in the military.

You can learn more by calling 618-453-3324 or by emailing Knapp at bknapp@siu.edu.