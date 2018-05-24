Thursday, May 24th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

32-year-old Marie Walters and 50-year-old Jeffrey Robert Sabiel of Florida were arrested after they stole a motorized shopping cart from Walmart and drove it to a bar.

According to an affidavit, security cameras at Walmart were rolling when the couple stole the motorized cart from a Walmart located in Largo.

Shortly after the theft was reported, the cart was spotted outside Jimmy’s Sports Bar in Largo and an officer found the couple at the bar.

After initially denying the theft, the couple admitted to taking the cart and were arrested on charges of grand theft. They were both booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Clearwater, Florida woman was arrested in a bathroom at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, after police said she tried to light a paper towel holder on fire.

According to the St. Petersburg Police, 50-year-old Lisa D. Walker was at the Tampa Bay Rays game when she went into the women’s bathroom and “attempted to set fire to the paper towel holder using a lighter.”

Police said there was no permanent damage. They also noted that Walker appeared to be intoxicated and had a small amount of marijuana in her possession. She was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and possession of marijuana.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man spotted pussyfooting around driveways and allegedly breaking into cars in Wisconsin while wearing a cat onesie was arrested.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was spotted on surveillance footage around homes in St. Francis. A resident caught the suspect early that morning in a cat onesie near his car.

Police said several properties in the neighborhood were burglarized. A local resident explained that this curious cat was snooping around her garage and wound up stealing an entire drum kit, two guitar amps, and a bike. The man is set to be arraigned in the coming days.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Tennessee high school Spanish teacher was suspended without pay amid accusations that she sold alcohol to students. Alix Morales, a teacher at Siegel High School, was suspended May 17 until May 25 pending an investigation into the claims.

Morales was accused of selling alcohol to the students and discussing the transactions in the school’s hallway. She was ordered to have limited discussion about the investigation as it proceeds.

James Evans, the Rutherford County School District spokesperson, told the Daily News Journal the district was “investigating allegations that she provided alcohol to students.”

If the district finds the allegations were true then she could face a harsh punishment, including dismissal. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is also probing the allegations.