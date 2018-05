This sweet little critter is Penny. She is 6 to 7 weeks old and will need to be spayed but it too tiny right now. She was part of an unwanted litter. She is very cuddly and vocal and loves playing and attention. She has a pink nose and pink pads and so lovable! Come adopt her today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Mention CAT BOX and receive a discount! She DESERVES a great home!