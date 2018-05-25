Extra Missouri State Troopers Will be Patrolling Roadways and Waterways on Friday

You’ll notice extra Missouri state troopers on the highways during this Memorial Day weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and helping motorists. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant

Paul Reinsch says the Patrol is participating in Operation C-A-R-E, which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort:

Troopers have been assigned to 20-mile intervals today (Friday) along Interstates 29, 44, 55 and 70. During Missouri’s 2017 Memorial Day weekend, nine people died and 496 were injured in more than 11-hundred crashes.