McCaskill on Senate farm bill and Trump cancelling North Korea summit
Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says President Trump made the right move to back out of a meeting next month with North Korea’s leader. During a conference call with reporters, McCaskill, a Democrat, calls Trump’s decision prudent.
The meeting was meant to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and U.S.-led sanctions against the Asian nation. Trump canceled the meeting and cites Kim Jong Un calling Vice President Pence a “political dummy”.