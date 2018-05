As well as deciding on the Freedom to Work referendum in November, voters in Missouri will get to decide a possible rise in gas taxes.

The gas tax has been 17 cents a gallon for over twenty years.

But a new proposals been added to the ballot in the election in November.

It would add ten cents more to the total of the tax over.

The referendum would add to the tax at a rate of two and a half centers in the course of five years.