Trading Post – May 26

Mandolin w/case

Buying: tires

Buying: tractor tire – ph #: 573-238-5755

Buying: swing set – ph #: 667-5345

Whirlpool refrigerator/freezer – $125 – ph #: 335-0093

Four 16 in. wheels for Ford Ranger – $50 for all – ph #: 987-7755

Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

Buying: 14 in tires – ph #: 620-3572

Drum equipment

Road case – $120

Peavey practice amp – $90

Buying; CB radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

Foosball table – $200

Beginners drum set – $175 – ph #: 573-382-1711

Wet saw – $150 – ph #: 576-0030

Two Lawn Boy mowers – $125 each

250 ft. house wiring – $100

Milwaukee impact gun – $125 – ph #: 573-587-1341

Moving Sale – 818 Perry – Cape