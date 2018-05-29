Cape West 14 Cine evacuated after motors burn in air units

Cape West 14 Cine had to be evacuated yesterday morning shortly after 9:30.

Smoke was found in a couple of the theaters, and there had been a motor burning in two of the air units.

It was a familiar scene after the theatre had to be evacuated last week for an electrical problem.

Both of the motors that were burning had been replaced last Wednesday during that incident.

The units burning were shut off and at least one of the motors was replaced.

The business was re-opened after inspection.