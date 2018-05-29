Memorial services held across the area

Several counties and cities paid tribute to veterans and those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

One of which was held in Bollinger County, where 36 service families were remembered at the Memorial Park. It was held Sunday.

Hundreds went to the Bloomfield ceremony honoring fallen members of the Armed Service. The keynote speaker at the event was Colonel Jack Jackson.

Jackson honored veterans at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse yesterday.

During the ceremony, the doughboy statue at the courthouse was re-dedicated, deceased military members were remembered, and US Representative Jason Smith spoke.