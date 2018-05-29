Tuesday, May 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to police, a Florida man sought to bring down a hovering drone by firing seven shots from his 9mm handgun. 39-year-old Wilmer Yanes spotted the drone flying above his Bradenton residence upon returning to the property.

Yanes said the drone dropped to within a few feet of the ground before shooting back up into the sky. Yanes added that he waved his hands at the camera-equipped drone, indicating that he wanted its operator to fly the drone away from his home.

With the drone continuing to stalk his property, Yanes attempted to shoot it from the sky. Aiming at the drone with a 9mm firearm, the homeowner squeezed off seven shots. But none of the rounds hit the drone.

Cops determined that the drone was being flown by a neighbor, who was properly licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration. A patrolman “educated” Yanes on the “proper use of a handgun” and told the homeowner that “the shooting of a drone was not legal.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Victoria, Australia farmer accused of murdering a man who ran over his dog has claimed his shotgun went off accidentally when he tripped on an eggplant.

55-year-old Angelo Russo is accused of fatally shooting David Calandro during a dispute after Calandro ran over Russo’s dog at a Goulburn Valley farm.

Russo was reportedly holding a shotgun and walking towards Calandro’s utility vehicle when he says he tripped on an eggplant and the gun accidentally went off.

But the prosecution alleges the 55-year-old walked up to Calandro and deliberately shot him in the head because Russo was angry about his dog Harry being run over. The trial in the Victorian Supreme Court is still ongoing.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida woman said she read on the internet that she could leave her children home alone. So, she decided to leave her two young children in the house while dropping another child off at school and then going out to get a haircut.

According to a report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor found the woman’s dogs running loose in the neighborhood, captured them, and took them home.

When she knocked on the door, a child answered and let the dogs inside. The neighbor asked the child if his mother was home, and he said she was not. The neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the child was home unsupervised.

A deputy reported to the house and when the mother returned he asked her why she left the kids home alone. The woman said she read on the internet that Florida doesn’t have a law limiting the age a child can be left alone. The woman was then charged with two counts of felony child neglect.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Maine state police reported that three men were arrested in Lebanon after state troopers caught them using a pickup truck to drag a stolen shed down the road.

Troopers were called to the York County town by a concerned citizen who reported three men had stolen a shed from a foreclosed property and were dragging it away.

When troopers arrived, they found the men still dragging the 25-foot-long shed. In total, three men named Matthew Thompson, Timothy James, and Robert Breton were arrested after troopers verified the shed was indeed stolen.

State police said that Matthew Thompson was also found with crystal meth and prescription pills that had not been prescribed to him. All three men were charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and are expected to be indicted on additional charges of reckless conduct and criminal mischief.