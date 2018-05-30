Gov. Eric Greitens resigns amidst controversy

Governor Eric Greitens has resigned.

The news came yesterday during an address he was giving yesterday.

He’ll officially be leaving office this Friday, the same day it’s expected Lieutenant Governor Mike Parsons will be sworn in to take Greitens’ place.

The investigation into Greitens’ affair began back on January 11. He allegedly took non-consensual nude photos of his mistress and threatened to release them if she ever told anyone about their affair.

Another investigation would surface, in which Greitens was accused of using names from a charity donor list to illegally support his campaign for governor.

We don’t know yet who will be replacing Parsons as Lt. Governor when takes over for Greitens.