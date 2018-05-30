Vehicle fire calls out fire teams in Fruitland

A fire in Fruitland had crews out yesterday beginning at roughly 5:30 in the evening when the call came in.

A vehicle had caught fire. The car had become consumed by the fire, and it was sitting close to the Curious Kids Daycare, about ten feet away.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the car.

It’s believed a mechanical failure led to the fire.

Jackson, East County, Millersville and Gordonville fire teams worked together to put out the fire because of the risky situation.