Vehicle stolen in Butler County

A vehicle was stolen in Butler County yesterday.

It happened on the 1900 block of Route V.

Someone took a red 2006 Chevy Pickup Truck with a license plate number 6PZ-149.

The vehicle had chrome wheels and running boards with a diamond plate tool box in back.

Two guns were also taken from the home.

It’s not clear who might have taken it, or where the suspect was headed.

If you know anything or have seen the truck, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement or the Butler County Sheriff Department at 573-785-8444.