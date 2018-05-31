Greitens made deal with prosecutor he would resign if computer tampering case were dropped

It’s now known that Governor Greitens’ resignation came as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Greitens’ attorneys spoke to the prosecution, saying that the governor would step down if prosecutors dropped the computer tampering charges.

The announcement that the tampering case would be dropped came yesterday morning from special prosecutor Kim Gardner.

It’s still being decided if Greitens will be charged again with the alleged invasion of privacy.

Greitens’ resignation goes into effect tomorrow.