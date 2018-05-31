Missouri Legislative Leaders Invite Parson to Address Joint Session of Legislature
Missouri House and Senate GOP leaders say their most important focus is working to make sure they help Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson with a “smooth transition of power.” House Speaker Todd Richardson briefed Capitol reporters yesterday morning, after he met with Parson:
Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe also participated in today’s meeting. Kehoe says that “for all practical purposes”, Missouri has been without a governor for the last five months.