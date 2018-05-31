Tennessee authorities look for man accused of killing sheriff’s deputy

A Blue Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Steve Wiggins, who is accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Dickson County.

An award of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

It’s believed the sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by Wiggins.

He’s still considered armed and dangerous and described as a white male with balding brown hair.

He’s been listed on the Bureau’s Ten Most Wanted criminals List.