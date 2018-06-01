Cape Nature Center earns 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include attractions, restaurants and accommodations located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience. “We strive to provide excellent experiences to people as they seek to discover nature,” said Sara Turner, manager of the nature center. “It’s nice to see those people go back to TripAdvisor and leave such glowing reviews of their experience.” The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located within Cape Girardeau’s North County Park, showcases the rich cultural history and diverse natural resources of southeastern Missouri. The nature center features two miles of trails that wind through rolling river hills with sinkholes, ravines, and deep hollows, wildlife-viewing areas and native plant gardens. Guests can explore hands-on exhibits, a children’s play area, and freshwater aquariums inside. The center is financially supported by the 1/8 of one percent Conservation State Sales Tax. Find more information about the nature center at www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter. “TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2018 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates experiences and other travel businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings on the world’s largest travel site,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.” The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and timing of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.