Funnels, hail reported in southeast Missouri

There were reports of funnel clouds in Cape Girardeau County, but no signs that there had been any tornados that touched down.

Trees had fallen down across the road in Scott County, and over a thousand people lost power.

Meadow Heights school closed early yesterday due to the weather that came in yesterday.

There were tornado watches in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.

There was quarter sized hail reported in Van Buren and Freemont. A funnel cloud was spotted near to the city of Hunter.