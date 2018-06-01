Illinois Municipal League Statement in Response to the 2019 Budget Agreement

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Municipal League issued the following statement in response to the agreed upon state budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which imposes a 5% cut to the Local Government Distributive Fund: “Mayors across Illinois understand the state’s unique challenges and recognize the General Assembly’s efforts to mitigate obstacles facing communities, including limiting cuts to LGDF and reducing the sales tax administrative fee from 2 to 1.5%. Unfortunately, this is the second year in a row that LGDF has been cut. These funds are necessary to keep local tax burdens down and fund local programs such as critical infrastructure repairs and improvements, public works and public safety personnel and other programs and services to meet public wants and needs. “Overall, municipalities across the state continue to face economic hurdles and unfunded mandates from the state capitol. While we appreciate that lawmakers have made some strides to limit the fiscal impact, we urge them to thoroughly understand the challenges facing local governments, which means fully funding and protecting local revenues,” said Brad Cole, IML Executive Director.