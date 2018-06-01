Man arrested for last week’s armed robbery in Perryville

Police in Perryville have now arrested a man in the 2017 burglary of R&P Oil Company.

They were called to the site on November 11 because a burglary alarm had been triggered. They found that the drive-thru window had smashed when they arrived.

They also found evidence someone had been in the building.

Officers were able to tell from security footage that the suspect had broken in and fled on foot. He would return and take a trashbag full of items and then flee again.

Officers were able to recover that trashbag. It had over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the business in it.

They also found a blood sample on the scene, which led them to arrest 21 year old Ryan Roldan of Perryville.

Roldan’s bond has been set at $15,000.