Matthews fire burned down business yesterday

A business in the city of Matthews has been called a total loss after a fire yesterday.

Firefighters were called to Flying J’s truck stop at 11:40 in the morning, and remained there for hours.

The Matthews Fire Department worked with New Madrid County, Sikeston, Dexter, Miner, Portageville, and Scott County to put out the fire that hard started on the building’s north side.

The building’s roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.