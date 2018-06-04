Monday, June 4th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman staying at a motel just off South Hosmer Street in Tacoma, Washington had seven pounds of methamphetamine stashed in an accordion when federal agents and Tacoma police arrested her.

The 30-year-old woman from Earlimart, California, was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court on one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bail was set at $100,000.

According to charging documents, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent got a tip from an informant that a woman had driven from California to Tacoma with a significant amount of meth and that she was staying at a motel that shares a parking lot with a chain diner.

Agents and police moved in, ordering the woman from her vehicle. She consented to them searching the SUV for drugs. A police drug dog searched the vehicle, alerting agents to the accordion. Inside was 7.25 pounds of meth in seven vacuum-sealed packages. The street value of the meth was put at about $36,000.

OR HOW ABOUT……

An Indian man who spat into his boss’s drink when he thought nobody was watching was actually caught in the act on camera. The office staff member was seen spitting in the woman’s water cup moments before handing it to her.

The man was reportedly unaware that craftily-placed cameras were located around the office in Aligarh, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The video was uploaded to social media where it has been widely-circulated, and the man has been suspended.

An investigation began four days previously when the legal officer noticed a change in the man’s behavior. After becoming worse, the female official decided to set up a hidden camera and record his actions. When she realized that the orderly had served her water and had spat in it, she initiated proceedings against him.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A plane heading to the Spanish Island of Gran Canaria was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers began to vomit and faint because of the stench of one man’s body odor.

The man in question smelled so bad that other tourists began fainting and vomiting after the plane took off from Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. Belgian passenger Piet van Haut who was on board the flight described the smell of the man as “unbearable.”

Staff on board the Transavia plane had reportedly tried to quarantine the passenger in a toilet of the Boeing 737 before pilots took the action to divert the flight. The plane landed in the Portuguese city of Fargo to allow the smelly man to be removed from the aircraft.