Jackson to gain new 26 unit apartment; opponents voice concern

Jackson will be getting a new 26-unit apartment.

The Southeast Missourian reports some of the people living in the Broakridge subdivision have raised concerns.

The building is being developed by Shawn Wren, and his original intention was to build two structures but has since decided to pursue only one building.

Some Broakridge residents worry that the building will increase traffic in the area, which is near a school zone, and decrease property values.

The issues were discussed at the meeting of the Board of Aldermen on May 21st, and yesterday’s meeting included a vote to allow the construction to proceed.

It will be built at Farmington Road and Broadridge Drive