MO alliance wants action from Hawley to address racial gap found in vehicle stops report
Missouri’s Coalition for Fair Policing wants Attorney General Josh Hawley to take action to reduce the rate at which black drivers are pulled over compared to white drivers. An annual report compiled by Hawley’s office shows black drivers are 85-percent more likely than their white counterparts to get stopped. Don Love with the coalition says a comprehensive plan should include requiring each Missouri law enforcement agency to offer surveys.